Seminar: How to keep your personal information protected

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and local business Micro Strategies are hosting a free public seminar! The seminar is being held on Wednesday, January 22, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to learn the basics of cyber security and how to keep your personal information protected in the internet age!

Topics to be discussed:

Current cyber issues and trends Identifying phishing and spam – what a suspicious email looks like Password best practices Developing habits to remain cyber secure Q & A



Taught by Scott Fitzgerald, Information Security Officer for Micro Strategies, 1140 Parsippany Boulevard, you will learn how to identify phishing tactics, what current trends are happening in the world of cyber security, and more! Join us and learn how to surf the internet worry free. To pre-register, click here.

If you have any questions please call the Mayor’s Action Center at (973) 262-4262.

Comments

