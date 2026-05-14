Parsippany Cube Club to Host Local Speedcubing Competition This June

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s growing speedcubing scene is about to take center stage. On Sunday, June 28, Parsippany Cube Club (PCC) will host the PCC Competition at Gateway Community Resource Center in Boonton, bringing cubers from across New Jersey together for an afternoon of fast solves and friendly rivalry. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and the event runs until 5:00 p.m.

For anyone who hasn’t seen a Rubik’s Cube competition up close, picture this: rows of competitors at long tables, timers clicking, cubes blurring in their hands, and the occasional gasp when someone cracks a sub-10-second solve. This year’s lineup features three events: the classic 3×3, the lightning-quick 2×2, and the Pyraminx. Entry is $45.00 for competitors, and spectators are welcome to come watch for free.

PCC has been quietly building one of the strongest junior cubing communities in the area. Founded by Nick Sota, the club runs out of its Parsippany office at 90 East Halsey Road and offers private lessons, online coaching, and a popular summer camp. Students range from total beginners learning their first solve to competition-ready cubers chasing personal records.

“Competitions are where everything clicks,” Sota said. “Kids who’ve been practicing at home suddenly meet other cubers their age, and it changes everything for them.”

Curious about getting your kid into cubing? PCC offers a $50 in-person trial session (or $45 online) where students get one-on-one instruction and see if it’s a fit. Summer Camp 2026 runs July 20–24 and August 10–14, with early bird pricing still available.

Special thanks to event sponsors SpeedCubeShop and Parsippany Focus. Local small businesses interested in sponsoring this or future PCC events are encouraged to reach out at [email protected]. Register or learn more click here.