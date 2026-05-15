Mayor Pulkit Desai Rides Along with Parsippany Sanitation Crew to Recognize Essential Workers

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Pulkit Desai spent part of his morning riding alongside Parsippany sanitation workers to gain firsthand insight into the demanding work performed daily by the township’s Department of Public Works crews.

Joining sanitation worker Michael Smith on his route, Mayor Desai observed the challenges sanitation employees face while servicing neighborhoods throughout the township. The ride-along provided the Mayor with a closer look at the early hours, physical labor, and safety concerns involved in collecting trash and recycling for thousands of residents.

“Sanitation workers are among the hardest-working employees in our community,” said Mayor Desai. “They work in all weather conditions and often in dangerous situations to keep Parsippany clean and running smoothly. It’s important that we recognize and appreciate their dedication.” “Too often people say “cut staff” while also expecting the same or better services. The reality is these are hardworking men doing physically demanding work that keeps our town clean and functioning every single day.”

The Mayor also reminded residents to exercise caution when driving near sanitation vehicles and Department of Public Works employees working roadside routes. Township officials have continued emphasizing roadway safety following recent incidents involving sanitation personnel across New Jersey.

Mayor Desai continued “I wanted to spend a few hours alongside our sanitation workers to better understand what they go through every day, both from a public safety perspective and simply to appreciate the work they do.”

Parsippany’s sanitation crews play a vital role in maintaining the quality of life for residents by providing reliable collection services and helping keep neighborhoods clean and safe year-round.

Mayor Desai thanked Michael Smith, Sean McConnell and the entire Department of Public Works team for their continued service and commitment to the Parsippany community.

Sean McConnell works alongside sanitation worker Michael Smith and Mayor Pulkit Desai during an early morning garbage collection route, recognizing the hard work and dedication of the township’s sanitation department.

Pulkit Desai joins sanitation worker Michael Smith on the route, helping pick up garbage while gaining firsthand insight into the demanding work performed daily by Parsippany’s sanitation department.

Michael Smith of the Parsippany sanitation department works tirelessly each day helping keep the township clean, safe, and running smoothly for residents and businesses throughout the community.

A few suggestions include: Separating recycling from garbage really matters and helps the process tremendously.

Bags should not be overloaded just to fit everything into one bag. Heavy bags are difficult and unsafe to lift repeatedly throughout the day.

Kitty litter mixed with regular garbage makes bags extremely heavy. The weight stretches the bags, causes them to rip, and creates unnecessary hazards.

Properly tying bags and double bagging ripped ones goes a long way.

The crews actually prefer standard 35-gallon cans over oversized containers because people tend to overfill the larger ones.