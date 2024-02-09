Friday, February 9, 2024
Parsippany Police Respond to Reckless Driving Incident, Arrest Driver for Suspected DUI

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, January 21, around 5:20 p.m., the Parsippany Police Headquarters received an urgent call from the Denville Police Department regarding a 2011 Beige Cadillac driving recklessly eastbound on Route 10. Subsequently, 911 calls flooded in, reporting the exact vehicle’s reckless behavior. Witnesses described the Cadillac as driving on the wrong side of the road before stopping at the Foxwood Drive and Tabor Road traffic light.

Officers Denis DeMuro and Sean Abrusci of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department promptly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, Officer Abrusci noticed two bystanders assisting the driver, later identified as Michelle Davis, in maintaining her balance.

Approaching Ms. Michelle Davis, 65, Officer Abrusci immediately detected the smell of alcohol emanating from her. Davis exhibited droopy eyelids and bloodshot eyes. When questioned about her alcohol consumption, she admitted to having consumed a few glasses of wine at her sister’s house in Dover. However, when asked for her driver’s license, Michelle stumbled back to her vehicle, using it for support.

Morris Plains Patrolman Grawher arrived on the scene to assist. Officer Abrusci conducted standard field sobriety tests, informing Davis of the procedures to ensure she was not driving under the influence. However, Davis’s response, stating, “I am drunk,” indicated her intoxicated state. Attempting the walk-and-turn test proved futile as Michelle was unable to comply due to her age, physical condition, and level of intoxication. Concerned for her safety, the officer opted to cease the test and placed Davis under arrest, escorting her to the patrol vehicle for transport to Parsippany Police Headquarters for processing. Meanwhile, Patrolman Grawher remained with Davis’s vehicle until it was impounded by C&L towing.

During processing, Davis attempted to provide breath samples for testing but failed to produce the required volume on four occasions. It became apparent that she could not complete the test correctly, leading to her refusal and subsequent issuance of a summons.

Davis expressed relief at being apprehended, acknowledging the potential danger she posed to herself and others on the road. She was released to her son’s custody pending further legal proceedings.

She was issued a summons for Driving while intoxicated (39:4-50), Consent to taking samples of breath (39:4-50.2), Refusal to submit to test (39:4-50.4), and Reckless driving (39:4-96).

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the individual(s) are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

