MORRIS COUNTY — Through February 17, Chick-fil-A of Morris Plains is currently running a charitable initiative called “Cookies for a Cause,” where every purchase of cookies contributes $1.00 to Homeless Solutions.

Located at 1711 Route 10, Morris Plains, within the Briarcliff Commons Shopping Center, this campaign aims to support Homeless Solutions’ efforts in providing shelter, services, and supportive housing to the homeless and working poor in Morris County.