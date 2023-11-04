Letter to the Editor: I Support Timothy Berrios, Andrew Choffo, and Matthew Devitto

Dear Editor:

I’d like to take the time to thank all the candidates who are running for this year’s Board of Education election. Your commitment to service, the students of this district, and your time are appreciated. I wish you all the best of luck.

Having joined the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education just a couple of years ago myself, I have learned the responsibilities and commitment of serving on this board. It truly is an amazing experience to serve our district and town in this capacity. Many might think we just attend a couple of meetings a month but that’s not the case…board members are expected to attend committee meetings, executive sessions, and public meetings, act as liaisons both in and out of the district at times, and are encouraged to attend training, workshops, and county meetings as much as possible.

Three of this year’s candidates have shown their dedication to doing all this and more. When Timothy Berrios, Andrew Choffo, and Matthew Devitto have been on the PTH BOE, they have always worked hard, taken advantage of every opportunity to learn, proved their commitment to this district, and have maintained a keen sense of what the students of our district need. Tim, Andy, and Matt have always been willing to help in any way they could to guide newer board members and help them “learn the ropes.” They also care very deeply for the families in our district and I have personally witnessed them offering up their time and experience to anyone in the community when needed.

When I think of Tim, Andy, and Matt as board members, one of the most distinct advantages they have is their years of experience. Between the three of them, they have served for more than thirty years on the Parsippany – Troy Hills Board of Education. The importance of these years cannot be overstated. All of them have served in numerous if not all, committees and chaired many of them. Tim and Andy have also served in leadership positions over the years. These gentlemen have each brought an immense amount of knowledge to the board table that has benefitted this district in many ways. Over the years, they have been able to keep our district very fiscally responsible with the budget as well as highlight many of our excellent student achievements. They have also been responsible for creating sound policies and achieving goals that have led to continued district success. Any decisions they made have always been deliberate and thoughtful with the best interest of the entire district in mind at all times. Experienced candidates like Tim, Andy, and Matt bring trustworthy, steady, and reasonable voices to the board table. Together, they have been part of the reason that Parsippany-Troy Hills continues to be an outstanding and desirable district.

Tim, Andy, and Matt bring with them an impeccable amount of integrity, respect, and trust as well. All three of them are very devoted to their families, are well-respected in the community, and have been trusted and chosen over and over by the citizens of our town to be on the Board of Education. They lead with their morals and values above all else. They do not take the role of a Board of Education member lightly and are always ready and willing to do what is right for all the students in the district. I have been very privileged to serve alongside them and I cannot think of any three people who would be a better fit on the PTH BOE than them. They have, once again, without any hesitation, thrown their names into the ring to serve another term on the PTH BOE and are ready to hit the ground running! Therefore, I enthusiastically endorse Tim Berrios, Andy Choffo, and Matt Devitto for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education.

Sheethal Abraham

Any statements made by Sheethal Abraham are her own opinion as a private citizen only and not the thoughts or positions of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education. I do not speak in any way for the PTH BOE.