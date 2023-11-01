Thursday, November 2, 2023
Parsippany’s Annual Trunk or Treat Event Draws Hundreds, Showcasing Festive Spirit and Community Unity

The vibrant image from Parsippany’s Trick or Trunk event captures a person dressed as a clown, adorned in an elaborate costume featuring red, gold, and black details. The clown holds a pink balloon animal and stands next to a green table displaying a range of items, such as additional balloon animals, bubble bottles, and assorted colorful toys. Floating bubbles add a touch of whimsy to the scene, enhancing the festive ambiance.
PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, October 31, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Recreation Department organized its annual Trunk or Treat event at Veterans Memorial Park from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The two-hour festivity, offering candies and entertainment, drew a significant crowd, with a majority of attendees, including children, adults, and even pets, donning costumes.

Dressed to impress at the Parsippany Trunk or Treat, representatives from the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance included Abby Thurkauf, Alex Thurkauf, Daniella Morales, and Emma Sikora.

The Trunk or Treat in Parsippany serves as a substitute for the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and has been gaining traction with each passing year. Families at the event indulged in candy collection and capturing memorable moments.

The weather was cool, but dry, as children and adults made their way through the lot and visited spooky, festive, and amazingly decorated trunks for their treats.

Nano Gurus Robotics took part in Parsippany’s Trunk or Treat event.

Trunk-or-Treat saw participation from over twenty groups, family units, and businesses. Notable contributors included the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, Nano Gurus Robotics, Parsippany Womans Club, Realty Executives, Parsippany Ambulance Squad, Mayor Barberio, Parsippany Police Department, and Students, among others, who distributed candies from their creatively adorned trunks and stands.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany adorned the “Zoomus Mobile” and distributed candy to the eager Trick or Treaters during the event.

“Halloween is a fun holiday for all,” declared Mayor James Barberio. “It was great seeing so many families and people of all ages enjoying the festivities. Another great day in Parsippany!”

Andrea Martone, from Realty Executives, showcased the candy she was handing out to attendees during the event.
The ladies from the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills embraced the Halloween spirit with their wickedly delightful costumes.
In this captivating photo from Parsippany’s Trunk or Treat event, Edwin Avalos stands proudly next to his car’s trunk, which has been transformed into a mesmerizing display. The trunk is adorned with green foliage and a shimmering purple net that creates a canopy over a miniature scene filled with figurines and decorative elements. To the left of Edwin is an inflatable blue dinosaur, enhancing the playful vibe of the setting. The multicolored lights further illuminate the trunk’s intricate details, casting a magical glow. Edwin, wearing a hoodie adorned with graphic designs and pins, holds out a bowl filled with assorted candies, ready to share with eager trick-or-treaters. The atmosphere is enchanting, and the effort and creativity put into the decoration are commendable.
Council Candidate Matt McGrath, Parsippany-Troy Hills Vice President Michael dePierro, Councilman Frank Neglia, Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Council Candidate Adam Kandil, Council President Loretta Gragnani, and Councilman Justin Musella come together in festive spirit for Parsippany’s Trunk or Treat event.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
