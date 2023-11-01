Parsippany’s Annual Trunk or Treat Event Draws Hundreds, Showcasing Festive Spirit and Community Unity

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, October 31, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Recreation Department organized its annual Trunk or Treat event at Veterans Memorial Park from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The two-hour festivity, offering candies and entertainment, drew a significant crowd, with a majority of attendees, including children, adults, and even pets, donning costumes.
The Trunk or Treat in Parsippany serves as a substitute for the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and has been gaining traction with each passing year. Families at the event indulged in candy collection and capturing memorable moments.
The weather was cool, but dry, as children and adults made their way through the lot and visited spooky, festive, and amazingly decorated trunks for their treats.
Trunk-or-Treat saw participation from over twenty groups, family units, and businesses. Notable contributors included the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, Nano Gurus Robotics, Parsippany Womans Club, Realty Executives, Parsippany Ambulance Squad, Mayor Barberio, Parsippany Police Department, and Students, among others, who distributed candies from their creatively adorned trunks and stands.
“Halloween is a fun holiday for all,” declared Mayor James Barberio. “It was great seeing so many families and people of all ages enjoying the festivities. Another great day in Parsippany!”
