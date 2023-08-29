Essential Guide to the Upcoming General Election

October 31 : Last day to apply for a Mail-in Ballot application (formerly civilian absentee ballot) by mail for the General Election. (This is for those who have moved within Morris County, or did not receive a Mail-in ballot.) ( Click here for complete information). Mail or deliver the application to Morris County Clerk’s Office, PO Box 315, 10 Court Street, Administration & Records Building, 1st Floor, Morristown, NJ 07963-0315.

October 28 – November 5: Early voting period for early In-Person Voting.



November 6 – by 3:00 pm: Last day to apply for a Mail-in Ballot application (formerly civilian absentee ballot) in person for the General Election. (This is for those who have moved within Morris County, or did not receive a Mail-in ballot.) (Click here to download an application). Voted Mail-In Ballots will not be accepted at your polling location. They must be mailed or deposited in one of the Drop Boxes located throughout Morris County. (Click here to find the nearest drop box). In-person Mail-in ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections or deposited in an Official Ballot Drop Box by 8:00 p.m



November 7: General Election Day. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Click here to find your polling place.)