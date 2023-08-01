“Produce Pete” Visits Parsippany’s Farmers Market

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, July 2, the Township of Parsippany Farmers Market, a weekly event at Veterans Memorial Park, offered a special treat to foodies, young and old, with a visit by loved and renowned fruit and vegetable expert, and highly popular television personality, Peter “Produce Pete” Napolitano.



Pete began his career in the produce industry in the early 1950s at the age of 5 and joined “Weekend Today in New York “in 1992, providing three-to-five-minute segments every Saturday morning educating viewers on seasonal produce; often smattered with candid, meaningful personal stories, along with his wife, Bette’s, family recipes (many of which can be found in his book). You know you’re doing something right when you can claim to have one of the longest-running segments in TV history!

With my latest copy of Parsippany Focus Magazine in hand, I was excited to meet with a man whose entertaining and informative television segments I have enjoyed for over 30 years. Pete has a reputation as a genuine, plain-speaking, regular guy with a heart of gold who easily relates to all segments of his viewing audience. Having the opportunity to have a nice conversation, discussing his new memoir/cookbook, as well as our restaurant-related features in Parsippany Focus, it was evident that he clearly lives up to his reputation. Of course, I had to make sure I picked up a signed copy of Pete’s book, “They Call Me Produce Pete;” co-authored by Susan Bloom, an award-winning writer and collaborator with Produce Pete on a broad range of articles and monthly columns.

Parsippany’s Farmers Market was obviously the perfect venue in which to meet with a man whose life has revolved around fresh, nutritious, locally grown fruits and vegetables. Listen to Produce Pete when he advises, “Support our farmers and buy local,” “They’re so important to the community, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Finally, eat your veggies. “If you eat right, you’re going to live right!” he said.