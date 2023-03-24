Parsippany Police is Attempting to Locate Driver of Vehicle

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department is attempting to locate the driver of the above-pictured vehicle.

Earlier this morning, a silver, four-door sedan with window tint and black rims, driven by a black male with a beard, approached a juvenile on River Road.

The juvenile was asked if he needed a ride and was told to get into the vehicle.

The juvenile stated no, and the vehicle quickly left the area and headed towards Hoffman Avenue. If anyone can identify the owner or operator of the vehicle, don’t hesitate to contact (973) 263-4300 extension 0.

