Friday, March 24, 2023
Parsippany Police is Attempting to Locate Driver of Vehicle

Parsippany Police Department is attempting to locate the driver of the vehicle

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department is attempting to locate the driver of the above-pictured vehicle.

Earlier this morning, a silver, four-door sedan with window tint and black rims, driven by a black male with a beard, approached a juvenile on River Road.

The juvenile was asked if he needed a ride and was told to get into the vehicle.

The juvenile stated no, and the vehicle quickly left the area and headed towards Hoffman Avenue. If anyone can identify the owner or operator of the vehicle, don’t hesitate to contact (973) 263-4300 extension 0.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
