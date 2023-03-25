Two Students Arrested Following Incident at Morris Knolls High School

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Denville Police Chief Frank Perna confirmed the arrest of two students following an incident at Morris Knolls High School on Thursday, March 23.

On Thursday, Denville Police Department responded to Morris Knolls High School after receiving a report that school staff discovered two students possessing a gun. The department’s School Resource Officer and other responding officers arrived quickly. The involved students were already identified and secured by school staff, as was the weapon, by the time officers arrived. The two juveniles involved were arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon and related charges. Since this matter involves juveniles, no further information will be released.

There was no active threat to the school, staff, or students, and the matter remains under investigation.

“This afternoon, the Morris Knolls Administration discovered a weapon on campus. The weapon and those responsible were immediately secured, and there was never an active threat to students or staff. Our onsite School Resource Officer and other officers from the Denville Police Department immediately responded and took custody of the weapon and the involved parties. We assure you that this matter was dealt with swiftly and that the students and staff were not in danger. As this is an active police investigation, we cannot provide further details. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to work closely with the Denville Police Department to ensure a safe learning environment for our school community,” said Ryan MacNaughton, Principal of Morris Knolls High School

All Denville schools’ safety and security are paramount to the Denville Police Department. There is no ongoing activity or suspected threat to the school, staff, or students related to this incident. However, the Denville Police will have an increased presence at the school over the next few days to help alleviate any fears or concerns.

Prosecutor Robert Carroll thanks the Morris Knolls administration and staff for their actions and cooperation in identifying and quickly resolving this incident.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

