Sydney Strumolo Named “Mayor for the Day”

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio executed the Oath of Office to Mayor Sydney Strumolo, a 7th grader at Central Middle School, as “Mayor for the Day” on Thursday, March 23.

A Police salute greeted Sydney, and then Mayor Barberio administered the “Oath of Office” to Sydney in the Council Chambers. Mayor Strumolo then presided over the staff meeting.

Mayor Strumolo ran the meeting efficiently and commanded the respect of the department heads as she listened to their reports. “Mayor Strumolo is a very smart young lady, and we loved having her at Town Hall today,” the Mayor said.

