Friday, March 24, 2023
HomeLocal NewsSydney Strumolo Named “Mayor for the Day”
FeaturedLocal NewsSchool News

Sydney Strumolo Named “Mayor for the Day”

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
86
Mayor James Barberio with Sydney Strumolo

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio executed the Oath of Office to Mayor Sydney Strumolo, a 7th grader at Central Middle School, as “Mayor for the Day” on Thursday, March 23.

Mayor Sydney Strumolo

A Police salute greeted Sydney, and then Mayor Barberio administered the “Oath of Office” to Sydney in the Council Chambers. Mayor Strumolo then presided over the staff meeting.

Mayor Strumolo then presided over the staff meeting

Mayor Strumolo ran the meeting efficiently and commanded the respect of the department heads as she listened to their reports. “Mayor Strumolo is a very smart young lady, and we loved having her at Town Hall today,” the Mayor said.

Mayor Strumolo then presided over the staff meeting
The Strumolo family: Peter, Tami, Devin, Sydney, and Mayor James Barberio.

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board Meeting – March 22, 2023
Next article
Parsippany Police is Attempting to Locate Driver of Vehicle
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus was first published on October 1, 1989. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.