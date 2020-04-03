Mayor Michael Soriano’s Community Update April 3, 2020

Community Update for April 3, 2020 From The Office of Michael Soriano, Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills To apply for unemployment insurance online, please go to myunemployment.nj.gov or call (201) 601-4100. Anyone who is having trouble applying online or over the phone should email constituent.relations@nj.gov. If you know of any price gouging occurring in Parsippany, or anywhere in New Jersey, please call the New Jersey Department of Consumer Affairs at (973) 504-6240 or file a complaint online at njconsumeraffairs.gov/COVID19.