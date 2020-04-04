Parsippany resident, Matthew Smith, delivered 280 Slices of Pizza to Morristown Medical Center

Matthew Smith picking up the pizza at Valentino's Pizza

PARSIPPANY — Corporal USMC Matthew R. Smith donated 35 pizza pies prepared from Valentino’s Pizza, Lake Hiawatha, and delivered to Morristown Medical Hospital staff.

Matthew Smith bringing the pizza he purchased to Morristown Medical Center

Chief Brian Felber and members of Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department 5 was graciously enough to lend a hand to help him deliver the pizza.

Valentino’s Pizza also gave Matt a discount to help support his generosity.

Matt is a graduate of Parsippany High School Class of 2012 and  a former member of Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department District 5, and his dad, Chris Smith, is still a current member.

Matthew Smith purchased approximately 280 slices of pizza for the employees of Morristown Medical Center

