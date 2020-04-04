Parsippany resident, Matthew Smith, delivered 280 Slices of Pizza to Morristown Medical Center

PARSIPPANY — Corporal USMC Matthew R. Smith donated 35 pizza pies prepared from Valentino’s Pizza, Lake Hiawatha, and delivered to Morristown Medical Hospital staff.

Chief Brian Felber and members of Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department 5 was graciously enough to lend a hand to help him deliver the pizza.

Valentino’s Pizza also gave Matt a discount to help support his generosity.

Matt is a graduate of Parsippany High School Class of 2012 and a former member of Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department District 5, and his dad, Chris Smith, is still a current member.

