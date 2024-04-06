April Marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month

PARSIPPANY — On April 1, Child Abuse Prevention Month begins. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany launched the campaign by creating a pinwheel garden display at Parsippany Town Hall.



“Let’s unite to raise awareness in our community about the significance of guaranteeing excellent childhoods for all children, as they are the cornerstone of our future,” said Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Carol Tiesi.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany initiated the campaign by establishing a pinwheel display at Parsippany Town Hall. Photo by Matthew O’Leary.

At Parsippany Town Hall, Carol Tiesi, President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, places a pinwheel. Photo by Matthew O’Leary.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio will issue a Proclamation at the Council Meeting on Tuesday, April 16, officially designating April as “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

At Parsippany Town Hall, Mayor James Barberio positions a pinwheel. Photo by Matthew O’Leary.

April signifies National Child Abuse Prevention Month, spearheaded by Prevent Child Abuse America. In 2024, the theme “Building A Hopeful Future, Together” underscores the importance of fostering a nurturing and supportive environment for children and families nationwide.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany advocates for the power of prevention and the significance of community support. They are committed to guaranteeing that all children grow up in safe, stable, and nurturing environments. Their mission revolves around addressing the structural and social determinants of health and well-being, such as poverty and systemic racism, aiming to establish a more equitable society where every child thrives.

