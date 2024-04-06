Sunday, April 7, 2024
Local News

Savor the Flavor: Annual Roast Beef Dinner at Parsippany United Methodist Church

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Guests at the Parsippany United Methodist Church's annual Roast Beef fundraiser will be treated to a buffet-style dinner, where they could pile their plates high with the church's celebrated Roast Beef, mouth-watering Cole Slaw, fluffy Mashed Potatoes, flavorful Gravy, crisp Vegetables, and delectable homemade desserts.

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany United Methodist Church will host its annual Roast Beef dinner on Saturday, April 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

These dinners started about 60 years ago as a fundraiser for the church and have continued almost every Spring since then.

Church members volunteer to prepare every aspect of the dinner from Roast Beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, rolls with butter, cole slaw, and the best homemade desserts!!

It’s a great time of fellowship and fantastic food. Tickets can be purchased at the door for just $18.00 for adults, $15.00 for seniors, and $8.00 for children under 12. Take-out dinners can also be provided. Enjoy a homemade dinner and dessert made with love from us to you.! All are welcome!!!

Parsippany United Methodist Church is located at 903 South Beverwyck Road.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
