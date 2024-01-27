Jon Bramnick Announces Candidacy for New Jersey Governor, Vows to Restore Balance and Prosperity

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey residents witnessed the official declaration of New Jersey State Senator Jon Bramnick as a candidate seeking the Republican nomination for the 2025 gubernatorial election. In front of an enthusiastic crowd of over 1,000 supporters, Bramnick made his announcement, expressing his aspiration to represent the Republican Party in the race for the governorship of New Jersey.

Bramnick, a seasoned attorney from Westfield, boasts a rich political background. He initiated his political journey by serving on the Plainfield City Council from 1984 to 1991. Subsequently, he held a distinguished position in the Assembly from 2003 to 2021 and was later elected by his peers to lead the Assembly Republican Caucus. In 2021, he secured a seat in the New Jersey State Senate, where he currently serves. Alongside his political career, Bramnick is also the founder of a thriving private law practice known as Bramnick, Rodriguez, Grabas, Arnold, and Magan, which employs a workforce of over 25 attorneys and 35 support staff. His steadfast commitment extends to his personal life as well, having been married to Patricia Bramnick for an impressive 42 years and raising two children, Brent and Abby.

Bramnick also released his first ad campaign.

In conjunction with his candidacy announcement, Bramnick unveiled his inaugural ad campaign. His campaign itinerary spans the next 17 months, during which he intends to traverse the state, engaging with voters, and articulating his qualifications and vision for the future of New Jersey. Bramnick has pledged to focus not only on his campaign but also on bolstering fellow Republicans in the 2024 and 2025 elections, aiming to instate fiscally responsible, good-government policies across all levels of government.

Patricia Bramnick has been married to Jon for 42 years and is an accomplished artist who has displayed her works in shows around the county.

Central to his campaign is the idea of restoring equilibrium in government. Bramnick has committed to ending the single-party dominance in Trenton, vowing to make New Jersey a safer, more affordable, and prosperous state. He emphasized the necessity of reintroducing balanced public safety policies in Trenton, ones that align with the preferences of the majority of citizens. Bramnick believes that bringing back balance requires the presence of two political parties in Trenton, and electing a Republican Governor will compel Democrats to engage in compromise, thereby curbing the recurring trend of escalating budgets, tax and fee hikes, and lenient crime policies often greenlit by the Democrats.

Bramnick has pushed back against his party’s conservative wing, often arguing that former President Donald Trump’s policies and inflammatory rhetoric are out of touch with New Jersey’s Republicans.

Jon: A Trusted Friend and Effective Leader, Recalls Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Ali

“Jon was one of the first political connections I made nearly 20 years ago,” said Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Ali. He is a true friend and an elected official who knows how to get things done.

Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen: Bramnick is A Dedicated Leader for Our State

Bramnick’s campaign has garnered support from prominent figures within the Republican Party, including Assemblywomen Michele Matsikoudis (R-21) and Nancy Munoz (R-21), Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen, Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Ali, and Union County Republican Chairman Glenn Mortimer. Laura Ali, Morris County Republican Chairwoman, expressed her long-standing friendship and admiration for Bramnick, highlighting his capacity to deliver results as an elected official.

As Jon Bramnick sets out on his gubernatorial campaign journey, he does so with a clear vision and a team of supporters who believe in his ability to bring positive change to New Jersey’s political landscape.

Bramnick is the first Republican candidate to enter the race. On the Democratic side, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and former Senate President Steve Sweeney have already launched bids for a race still two years away. Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is in his second term and prohibited from seeking a third.