Letter to the Editor: Why no Debate?

Dear Editor:

With election day in Parsippany rapidly approaching, the stakes for Parsippany residents have never been higher. And yet Mr. Carifi, Mr. Kandil, and Mr. McGrath, as candidates for Town Council, refuse to go before the voters to share, debate, and defend their plans for Parsippany?

Why?

Is it because they do not have any plans other than to serve as rubber stamps for the wildly flailing and failing Mayor Barberio?

Is it because Carifi, Kandil, and McGrath hold Parsippany voters in such low esteem that they can’t be bothered to take the time to talk about their solutions to the financial and safety challenges facing Parsippany residents?

Is it because Carifi, Kendall, and McCarthy are simply afraid to debate Mr. Clarkin, Mr. Kavanaugh, and Ms. Hernandez?

Come on Paul, Adam, and Matt time is short and your silence is deafening…

Bob Crawford