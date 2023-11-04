Increase in Vehicle Theft Attempts and Home Break-Ins Alarms Parsippany Residents

PARSIPPANY — The videos below display a statement addressing a pressing security issue in Parsippany. “Our community saw another break-in last night. After these criminals failed to steal parked cars, they turned to the residence and forcibly tried to enter. This is an issue that needs to be addressed strongly and I have spoken with the Mayor and Police Chief who assure me they are looking for solutions. Keeping residents safe is my number one priority – I will do everything in my power to support the police on this issue,” said Councilman Justin Musella.

The Powdermill homeowner said they first attempted to break into the car and when they failed, they attempted to enter the residence.

Dennis Letts stated “If I recall correctly, we offered solutions and they were ignored. The officers of the Parsippany Police Department are doing their best under challenging circumstances but the leadership coming from Town Hall is lacking. If anyone wants specifics, contact me and I’ll be happy to elaborate. The taxpayers of this town deserve better! And one more thing…there were THREE similar incidents over the past four nights, all occurring just before dawn. Two of those incidents involved attempts to break into homes after the perps failed to get into vehicles.”

Over the past few days, we have been notified of three separate break-ins in Parsippany, all occurring during the pre-dawn hours. Here’s a synopsis:

10/27 Glacier Hills 5:14 a.m. Attempted vehicle theft

10/28 Dartford Rd 5:30 a.m. Car/residence break-in

11/1 Powder Mill 5:00 a.m. Attempted break-in

The Parsippany Police Department issued the following statement: Over the last two months, we have seen a decline in certain property crimes, such as vehicle burglaries, vehicle thefts, and in some instances, burglaries to residences where the criminals search for vehicle keys. While there has been a decline, they are still occurring in Parsippany and other towns. These incidents can occur at any time, but criminals favor the overnight hours where they can use the cover of darkness to assist in concealing themselves. There are steps you can take to help reduce the chances of becoming a victim:

•If you see something suspicious, report it immediately

•Lock your vehicle

•Remove garage door openers from vehicles

•Keep exterior lights on overnight, which includes lighting in the backyard

•Utilize an alarm system that not only has window/door sensors, but shock or glass brake sensors

•If you have a fence, make sure gates are locked to delay and/or deter criminals.

Patrols have been increased in residential areas and we are rolling out different techniques, tactics, and technology to help further reduce and hopefully eliminate these incidents.

Consider performing a Home Security Assessment which identifies vulnerabilities in your home’s security. Take advantage of Mayor Barberio’s new Home Security Self-Assessment booklet which contains tips & pointers of the best options to consider in various areas of home security. Download your copy here: https://tinyurl.com/ParHomeSecurityFillable or pick up a booklet at the following locations:

•Parsippany Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard

•Parsippany Police Headquarters, 3339 Route 46 East

•Parsippany Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road

*Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road

•Parsippany Library, 449 Halsey Road

In an unrelated matter, Parsippany Focus was contacted by a resident on Katherine Drive. The resident was concerned regarding a suspicious vehicle, parked for an extended period.

She called the Parsippany Police Department on October 24 at 12:28 p.m. reporting the vehicle. Upon the arrival of Sergeant Mcginnis, Patrolman Cavaliere, and Patrol Seifert they observed the suspicious vehicle outside the residence. The officers made contact with the driver, Arris Hunt, 28, Wayne, who stated he had pulled over to contact one of his friends who lives nearby. Hunt, was driving a 2019 Chevy 4-door black vehicle, with a juvenile (Whose name and identity were withheld from documents submitted to Parsippany Focus). The officers didn’t observe any criminal activity and advised Hunt to leave the area. The homeowner was advised to continue to report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary.

If you observe any suspicious activity, it is crucial to report it to the police immediately. Quick reporting can help law enforcement respond effectively, possibly prevent a crime from occurring, and ensure the safety of our community. Remember to provide as much detail as possible without putting yourself at risk. You can reach the Parsippany Police Department by dialing 911 or (973) 263-4300 in nonemergency incidents.