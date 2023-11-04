Cheers to Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany’s 27th Wine Tasting Gala a Toast-Worthy Triumph

PARSIPPANY — The 27th edition of the Kiwanis Club’s Wine Tasting Soirée was a magnificent gathering that attracted wine aficionados and community enthusiasts alike, offering a rich tapestry of fine vintages paired with Hanover Manor’s culinary delights.
The annual event held on Thursday, October 26 at the Hanover Manor, displayed over 40 wines and craft beers supplied by Joe Canal’s Discount Liquors, Parsippany.
The Hanover Manor buzzed with nearly 300 guests, all there to lend their support at the 27th Annual Wine Tasting extravaganza hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. The event was a vibrant affair, enhanced by the presence of the Sons of Italy and the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, adding layers of community engagement and shared passion for philanthropy.
Major sponsors of the event included Unity Bank, Morris Now APP, and Happy Daze Boutique.
The live auctions included 2-Round Trip Airtickets provided by Jet Blue, A Porsche for a weekend provided by Paul Miller Porsche, a 55-inch TV provided by Mayor James Barberio and Parsippany Township Council Members, and a Zamboni ride along with Two Tickets to Devils vs. Flyers Wednesday, December 19 provided by Gordon Meth.
The 50 silent auction items up for grabs at the event piqued the interest of the attendees, creating an atmosphere of friendly competition and excitement. The diverse array of items ensured that there was something to catch everyone’s eye, contributing to a lively bidding war that was both entertaining and beneficial for the Kiwanis Club’s fundraising efforts.
An impressive list of donors for the Silent Auction included Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany Township Council, Eccola Italian Restaurant, Earth Friendly Products, Gourmet Cafe, Rockaway Red Barn, Touchstone Crystal, Parsippany Deli, Parsippany Sheraton Hotel, Longevity Veterinary Center, Envy Sports Club, Cerbo Lumber, IHOP Parsippany, Paul’s Diner, The Spa Restaurant, The Wellness Gala, Kabob Paradise, Nest Chiropractic, Shear Creations, Doreen Brennan (Mary Kay Products), Longhorn Restaurant, Plaza Nails, Baldwin Pizza, Fitness Kickboxing, Sweet Expressions, Lake Hiawatha Dairy, Paul Miller Porsche, Social Hub, Nicolas Limanov, Frank Cahill, Morris Now, Gordon Meth, Anthony Thomas, Cathy Cerbo, Parsippany Focus, James Carifi, Unity Bank, Happy Daze Boutique, Flow State Massage and Bodywork, Catherine McCall – Psychic Medium, Hogwash Car Wash, Weis Markets and Joe Canal’s Discount Outlet.
If you missed the 27th Annual event, you will have a chance to attend next year. The event will be held at Hanover Manor, on Thursday, October 19. For more information click here.