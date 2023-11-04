Cheers to Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany’s 27th Wine Tasting Gala a Toast-Worthy Triumph

PARSIPPANY — The 27th edition of the Kiwanis Club’s Wine Tasting Soirée was a magnificent gathering that attracted wine aficionados and community enthusiasts alike, offering a rich tapestry of fine vintages paired with Hanover Manor’s culinary delights.

The annual event held on Thursday, October 26 at the Hanover Manor, displayed over 40 wines and craft beers supplied by Joe Canal’s Discount Liquors, Parsippany.

The Hanover Manor buzzed with nearly 300 guests, all there to lend their support at the 27th Annual Wine Tasting extravaganza hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. The event was a vibrant affair, enhanced by the presence of the Sons of Italy and the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, adding layers of community engagement and shared passion for philanthropy.

Kiwanis member Frank Cahill and Unity Bank Vice President Area Manager Dhaval Bhatt (DJ).

Major sponsors of the event included Unity Bank, Morris Now APP, and Happy Daze Boutique.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany proudly announces Cassara Grasso and Shaun Astorga of Happy Daze Boutique as silver sponsors for their 27th Annual Wine Tasting event, set for Thursday, October 26 at Hanover Manor.

The live auctions included 2-Round Trip Airtickets provided by Jet Blue, A Porsche for a weekend provided by Paul Miller Porsche, a 55-inch TV provided by Mayor James Barberio and Parsippany Township Council Members, and a Zamboni ride along with Two Tickets to Devils vs. Flyers Wednesday, December 19 provided by Gordon Meth.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Wine Tasting Event Chairman Michael Mulhaul displays the Zamboni Ride during the live auction

The 50 silent auction items up for grabs at the event piqued the interest of the attendees, creating an atmosphere of friendly competition and excitement. The diverse array of items ensured that there was something to catch everyone’s eye, contributing to a lively bidding war that was both entertaining and beneficial for the Kiwanis Club’s fundraising efforts.

An impressive list of donors for the Silent Auction included Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany Township Council, Eccola Italian Restaurant, Earth Friendly Products, Gourmet Cafe, Rockaway Red Barn, Touchstone Crystal, Parsippany Deli, Parsippany Sheraton Hotel, Longevity Veterinary Center, Envy Sports Club, Cerbo Lumber, IHOP Parsippany, Paul’s Diner, The Spa Restaurant, The Wellness Gala, Kabob Paradise, Nest Chiropractic, Shear Creations, Doreen Brennan (Mary Kay Products), Longhorn Restaurant, Plaza Nails, Baldwin Pizza, Fitness Kickboxing, Sweet Expressions, Lake Hiawatha Dairy, Paul Miller Porsche, Social Hub, Nicolas Limanov, Frank Cahill, Morris Now, Gordon Meth, Anthony Thomas, Cathy Cerbo, Parsippany Focus, James Carifi, Unity Bank, Happy Daze Boutique, Flow State Massage and Bodywork, Catherine McCall – Psychic Medium, Hogwash Car Wash, Weis Markets and Joe Canal’s Discount Outlet.

Earth Friendly Products’ participation in the Kiwanis 27th Annual Wine Tasting event with items made in Parsippany underscores a strong community tie. Their locally manufactured, eco-friendly products likely foster a sense of pride among residents, while also contributing to the local economy and the event’s success. Supporting such events aligns with their ethos of community involvement and environmental stewardship, offering residents the chance to win products that are both beneficial to their homes and the environment, and that also support local manufacturing.

A 55-inch television was a sought-after item that would certainly help generate significant interest and competitive bidding at the event. Donations like this from Mayor James Barberio and the Township Council demonstrate their commitment to community events and causes, highlighting the support and dedication of local officials to raising funds for the Kiwanis Club’s charitable endeavors.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Dover President Sergio Rodriquez, Frank Cahill, Laura Mulhaul, and Michael Mulhaul during the 27th Annual Wine Tasting

Kiwanis Lt. Governor Division 9 Nicolas Limanov giving his support to the event

Jersey Girl Brewing augmented the wine-tasting event with a selection of their finest craft beers, offering guests the chance to indulge in a variety of bold flavors and artisanal brews.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests including Kiwanis Club of Greater Drover President Sergio Rodriquez; Thomas S. Russo, Jr., the Town Manager of Newton; Anthony Scandariato and Megan Scandariato; Courtney Musella; Councilman Justin Musella; and Louis Valori. Their attendance signifies the support and commitment from various community leaders for the Kiwanis Club’s mission and activities.

If you missed the 27th Annual event, you will have a chance to attend next year. The event will be held at Hanover Manor, on Thursday, October 19. For more information click here.