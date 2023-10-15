Sunday, October 15, 2023
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: The Critical Role of Cannabis Legislation
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: The Critical Role of Cannabis Legislation

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
38
parsippany focus
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Dear Editor:
This is a crucial time for cannabis legislation in Parsippany. Here’s why…

The election for the Parsippany Troy-Hills Township Council is coming up on November 7th, and we must bring Class 5 Cannabis Retail to the forefront!

There are three council member seats and six candidates running to fill those positions.

The six candidates are:
Republicans
Paul Carifi Jr. (incumbent)
Adam Kandil
Matthew McGrath

Democrat
Judy Hernandez
Bernard Clarkin
Matthew Kavanagh

I strongly suggest reaching out to all of them and asking what their stance is on amending the cannabis ordinance to permit Class 5 cannabis retailers to operate in town especially since a cannabis distributor was recently approved to operate in town pending a state license from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

We need to elect the best candidates who will advocate for locally-owned tax-generating small businesses so that legitimate cannabis companies like Happy Daze Boutique have a fighting chance to operate a state-licensed dispensary in town.

Get informed and exercise your right to vote so that we can move cannabis forward in Parsippany.

Our future taxes may depend on it!

Respectfully,
Cassara Grasso
CEO & Co-Founder
Happy Daze Boutique

Comments

Comments

spot_img
Previous article
County College of Morris Art Exhibit Features Chosen Works from the Permanent Collections
Next article
Beloved Kelly Lustig Passes Away at 84: A Life Remembered
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
The above press release has been submitted to Parsippany Focus in accordance with their policy of printing the content as submitted. It is important to note that the opinions and information contained in the press release have not been verified by the publisher, and the publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the press release.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »