Sunday, October 15, 2023
Local News

Beloved Kelly Lustig Passes Away at 84: A Life Remembered

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Kelly Lustig
PARSIPPANY  — Kelly Lustig passed on October 11, 2023, at the age of 84.

She was born on September 25, 1939, to Dr. Mitchell and Sybil Shack. Though her legal name is Roberta Nancy Shack, in her teens she went by Nancy; but to most people, for most of her life she was known as Kelly. We like to think that’s why she had such a big bright personality. Kelly grew up in Newark and spent her summers at Camp Weequahic in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It was there that she met her husband, Jerry Lustig. The two were captains of the first camp-wide Olympics competition and were directors of the camp for most of their adult lives.

Kelly went to Weequahic High School in Newark, attended Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, and got her Master’s Degree at Rutgers University. She and Jerry got married on June 23, 1963.

In addition to her work at Weequahic, Kelly taught elementary school in Parsippany until she gave birth to her children Jodi and Steven. She very proudly became a Bat Mitzvah at her older age, singing her haftarah beautifully after long nights practicing with her beloved tuneful dog, Jax. She worked tirelessly for the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter, sang in Congregation Agudeth Israel’s choir, and was an avid fan of her grandchildren’s football and lacrosse games. The Twin Boro Bears, New York Giants, and Michigan Wolverines have lost a most cheesetastic fan!

Kelly Lustig was a member of the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter Board for more than 20 years and served as President, Vice President, and Secretary in addition to serving on the Development and Finance Committees. Kelly would often say that her greatest joy was doing Pet Therapy visits with her MPAS adoptees Jax and Dani. Kelly’s thoughtful nature brought smiles to the faces of those whose lives she made better.

She was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany joining the organization in 1994.

Kelly was the beloved wife of Gerald Lustig for 60 years, the loving mother of Jodi Lustig (Adam Wattstein) and Steven Lustig (Kim Lustig), devoted grandmother of Austin, Mason, and Colton.

A funeral service for Kelly will be held Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Bernheim-Apter-Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, New Jersey. Following the funeral service will be a burial at 2:15 PM at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, 189 Gill Lane, Iselin, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a gift to Kelly’s favorite charity: the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter, 194 Route 10, East Hanover, New Jersey 07936.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
