Second Vehicle Crash where Car Lands on Smith Field Park in Just Three Months

PARSIPPANY — On Monday, September 18 at 10:49 a.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department patrol units were dispatched to Smith Field Park, situated at the intersection of Route 46 East and Baldwin Road, due to a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle had veered off the road and ended up on the turf field.

Upon reaching the scene, officers found a 2006 Lincoln Town Car on the field. Both the 17-year-old driver and the passenger were unharmed.

The driver reported that she lost control while making a left turn from Southbound Baldwin Road onto Route 46 Eastbound, causing her car to hit the curb, jump two fences, and then tumble over a 6-foot retaining wall before stopping on the turf field.

At the time of the incident, the field was unoccupied. The vehicle was removed from the scene by C & L Towing.

The incident is still under investigation, and no traffic citations have been given as of now.

Parsippany Police Officers examing the damage to the second fence

The car entered off Route 46, through the first fence, into a second fence and then tumble over a 6-foot retaining wall before stopping on the turf field

The 2006 Lincoln Town Car was removed from the scene by C & L Towing