Tuesday, September 19, 2023
HomeLocal NewsSecond Vehicle Crash where Car Lands on Smith Field Park in Just...
FeaturedLocal NewsPolice and FireVideos

Second Vehicle Crash where Car Lands on Smith Field Park in Just Three Months

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
39
The 2006 Lincoln Town Car was removed from the scene by C & L Towing
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY  — On Monday, September 18 at 10:49 a.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department patrol units were dispatched to Smith Field Park, situated at the intersection of Route 46 East and Baldwin Road, due to a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle had veered off the road and ended up on the turf field.

The vehicle had veered off the road and ended up on the turf field.

Upon reaching the scene, officers found a 2006 Lincoln Town Car on the field. Both the 17-year-old driver and the passenger were unharmed.

The driver reported that she lost control while making a left turn from Southbound Baldwin Road onto Route 46 Eastbound, causing her car to hit the curb, jump two fences, and then tumble over a 6-foot retaining wall before stopping on the turf field.

At the time of the incident, the field was unoccupied. The vehicle was removed from the scene by C & L Towing.

The incident is still under investigation, and no traffic citations have been given as of now.

Another Similar Accident at Smith Field Park on June 26. Click here to read the details.

Parsippany Police Officers examing the damage to the second fence
The car entered off Route 46, through the first fence, into a second fence and then tumble over a 6-foot retaining wall before stopping on the turf field
The 2006 Lincoln Town Car was removed from the scene by C & L Towing
Damage to the front of the vehicle
spot_img
Previous article
Berrios, Choffo, and DeVitto Start Their Journey for the Parsippany Board of Education
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »