NJBIZ Education Power 50 Once Again Recognizes CCM President Anthony J. Iacono

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) President Anthony J. Iacono has been named to the NJBIZ’s 2023 Education Power 50 list for the fifth consecutive year. He has been instrumental in building partnerships in the community and in the college’s extraordinary advancement, acknowledging that the key to maintaining an edge in our interconnected world is a workforce that continually adds knowledge and expertise.

In its ranking, NJBIZ declares that Iacono is widely recognized as one of the most esteemed leaders in New Jersey higher education. Since his arrival in 2016, to serve as the third president of CCM, he has established and maintained robust relationships to help cultivate career education, including tie-ups with the Morris County Chamber of Commerce and the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program.

‘A community college graduate himself, Iacono believes the institution has the ability to strengthen lives and communities through affordable programs, as well as create a pipeline of highly educated workers for business and industry.’ — NJBIZ

“It’s an honor to be recognized by NJBIZ alongside my colleagues across New Jersey who have exceptional talent and are making a difference,” said Iacono. “The support CCM receives from our elected officials and communities, including our students, parents, faculty, administration, staff, and Board of Trustees, as well as our local officials and community leaders, county commissioners, state and national legislators, and industry, business and educational partners, we continue to position CCM as a powerhouse in New Jersey for changing lives and strengthening communities.”

In addition to involvement with various local, state, and national associations, both in education and business, Iacono has served as an advisor to the U.S. Department of Education, the Florida Department of Education, and numerous national educational reform organizations.

In its announcement, NJBIZ noted the Education Power 50 list profiles leaders of educational institutions who are “responsible for managing organizations, making policies that directly affect the institutions or are themselves directly responsible for imparting knowledge to students, apprentices and the citizenry at large.” Joining Iacono in recognition were other presidents of institutions, including Princeton, Rutgers, Stevens Institute of Technology, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Rowan.

CCM continues to be consistently ranked as a Top Best College in New Jersey and is ranked the Best for Transfer Students by Intelligent. Many CCM students receive some form of financial assistance. Through scholarships, grants, financial aid, and generous donors, qualified students may attend CCM for free. According to Payscale, CCM graduates earn the highest salaries among community college alumni in New Jersey.

Amongst other accolades, CCM has also received a Good Neighbor Award from New Jersey Business Magazine for its Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center, confirming the college as a frontrunner in preparing students for successful careers. Millions in federal and state grants have been awarded for advanced manufacturing programs. Most recently, CCM has become one of New Jersey’s economic engines by offering industry-recognized credentials to provide a highly educated and skilled workforce for regional employment. The Center for Workforce Development also operates a highly successful apprenticeship program in advanced manufacturing with a 92 percent employment rate.