Unveiling the Extraordinary: When a Car Finds the Net on a Soccer Field

PARSIPPANY — Ms. Nayana Patel, 53, Little Falls, was driving a 2011 Black Ford Edge south on Baldwin Road and attempting to turn left onto Route 46 East. She traveled through the traffic signal and struck the curb. She continued striking and driving through the New Jersey Transit Bus stop. Then she traveled onto the property of Smith Field, striking and going through a metal fence that surrounds Smith Field. The vehicle went airborne, dropped approximately 10 feet onto Smith Field, struck a soccer goal net, and stopped in the middle. This incident occurred on Monday, June 26, at 1:12 p.m.

The unfortunate incident damaged various structures and areas, including the New Jersey Park and Ride, the surrounding fence of Smith Field, the turf of the soccer field, and the soccer goal net.

Officer Robert Lenahan Jr., from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, charged Ms. Patel with Careless Driving. Subsequently, Eagle Towing was called to the scene to tow the vehicle away.