Berrios, Choffo, and DeVitto Start Their Journey for the Parsippany Board of Education

PARSIPPANY — In a setting that included warmth and closeness, Tim Berrios, Andy Choffo, and Matt DeVitto officially began their joint campaign journey for the Parsippany Board of Education. The ambiance was reminiscent of a community coming together, highlighting the bond the candidates share with the town and its residents.

The upcoming elections in November will be a pivotal moment for Parsippany’s educational landscape. With three seats up for grabs and a total of 12 hopefuls vying for them, the competition is intense. However, the combined strength, experience, and dedication that Berrios, Choffo, and DeVitto bring to the table set them apart.

Courtney Musella, Tim Berrio, and Justin Musella come together for a special gathering.

Each candidate has a unique history and relationship with education in Parsippany. Berrios has served on the Board before, showcasing leadership as the Board President and always putting students and teachers at the forefront of decisions. Choffo, with his 15 years of experience on the Parsippany Board of Education, has been a cornerstone in shaping policies that benefit both students and the larger community. DeVitto, too, has shown an unwavering commitment to the cause of education.

Susy Golderer and John Campbell rally behind the three candidates, demonstrating their endorsement and backing.

The evening was not just about campaign promises; it was a testament to the trio’s commitment to the community. They listened to concerns, shared their visions, and reinforced their promise to elevate the quality of education in Parsippany.

As the night ended, the room’s energy was clear. The trio’s campaign kick-off was not just an event; it was the beginning of a movement that seeks to bring positive change to Parsippany’s schools. With the elections drawing near, Berrios, Choffo, and DeVitto are gearing up, backed by a community that believes in their vision for a brighter educational future.

The atmosphere was filled with anticipation and excitement as Tim Berrios, Andy Choffo, and Matt DeVitto took center stage at their campaign kickoff event. Supporters, family, and friends gathered to show their backing for the trio, eagerly awaiting their vision and plans for the Parsippany Board of Education. The unified front presented by the three candidates showcased their commitment to working collaboratively for the betterment of the community.

Introducing A Dedicated Board Member and Parsippany Resident: Matt Devitto

Having dedicated six fruitful years on the Board of Education, I’ve had the privilege of participating in several committees and gracing countless community events as a board representative. My commitment to education and continuous improvement led me to complete several training events via the New Jersey School Boards Association, ultimately earning me the title of Master Board Member.

A proud lifelong resident of New Jersey, I’ve called Parsippany’s Intervale section home since 2014. Prior to that, from 2001 to 2009, Lake Hiawatha was where our family resided. Our fond memories and appreciation for the excellent schooling system were pivotal reasons behind our decision to return to Parsippany.

Family is at the heart of everything I do. My wonderful wife, Christine, and I are proud parents to three children, aged seventeen and twelve (twins). All of them benefit from Parsippany’s commendable public schools. Beyond my board responsibilities, I’ve also devoted time coaching with the Parsippany Soccer Club and the Par-Troy West Little League baseball, underlining my commitment to the community’s youth.

Drawing from my wife’s 23-year experience as a public school teacher, our family profoundly understands the importance of quality education. Professionally, I’ve spent 24 years as a network engineer in a leading financial services firm. My role underscores my belief that children today must adeptly navigate the world of modern technology. As a board member, it’s imperative to balance fiscal responsibility while ensuring our children in Parsippany receive the top-tier education they rightfully deserve.

Olivia Cohen, Jonathan Cohen, John Campbell, Andy Choffo, and Joe Sarno gathered in unity for a significant event. Their collective presence marked a moment of collaboration, highlighting the importance of teamwork and shared vision in the community.

Meet Andy Choffo: A Devoted Advocate for Parsippany’s Education

Commitment and unwavering dedication define the essence of an effective Board of Education Member, qualities I’ve embodied throughout my service to Parsippany’s students and residents. Boasting a rich 15-year tenure with the Parsippany Board of Education, my roles have been expansive. I proudly served as the Board Vice President for two years, have been an active participant in all BOE committees, and have had the honor of chairing many.

This service to the community has enriched my personal and professional journey, always aiming to elevate the educational landscape for our students. My dedication is further recognized with the Certified Board Member accolade from the New Jersey School Boards Association.

Outside of my educational commitments, I harbor a deep passion for boating and am devoted to animal rescue. I currently volunteer at One Step Closer Animal Rescue, a testament to my love for our four-legged friends.

Education-wise, I am an alumnus of William Paterson University, holding a BA Degree in Business Administration. In the professional realm, I wear the hat of a Human Resources Executive and am an esteemed member of the Society for Human Resources Management.

New Jersey has been my home since birth. My beloved wife, Nancy, and I chose Parsippany as our home 24 years ago, drawn by the robust school district it offered. Both our children reaped the benefits of the Parsippany School District’s excellence. This town’s educational vigor was our main allure, and I remain steadfast in my mission to further bolster our school system.

Tim Berrios: Advocate, Leader, and Champion for Parsippany’s Education

I’ve had the immense privilege of representing you on the Parsippany Troy-Hills Board of Education for nearly a decade. As I journeyed from Board member to the Board of Education President—a role I held with pride until May 2023—I’ve held steadfast in my commitment to elevate our community’s education.

You might recall in May 2023, I took a step back from the Board. This decision, grounded in New Jersey’s Nepotism policy, was in light of my daughter’s esteemed appointment as a fourth-grade teacher in our district.

Parsippany is close to my heart, and I’ve called it home since April 1990. My wife, Kathleen, and I have been anchored in this community, raising our three wonderful children: Karley, Kristina, and Kathryn. All have flourished under the umbrella of Parsippany’s exemplary education. The realm of education deeply resonates with my family; from my wife’s dedication as a first-grade teacher in Livingston to my siblings’ commitment to nurturing young minds.

Professionally, as the owner of “On Call Computer Services,” and with over three decades in the IT sector, I understand the value of adapting to technological advancements. Fusing this knowledge with my role as a part-time school bus driver has instilled in me a profound appreciation for every facet of our educational ecosystem.

Over the years, I’ve had a hand in numerous commendable Board initiatives, such as:

Facilitating the seamless transition following Dr. Sargent’s resignation.

Promoting fiscal responsibility through active participation in the Finance Committee.

Championing the much-needed expansion of Littleton Elementary School without burdening our taxpayers.

But it’s not just the major decisions that define my journey. It’s the jubilant faces at football games, the rhythmic beats of the PHS Marching Band, and the joyous ceremonies that mark significant student milestones.

Why re-elect me? My vision for Parsippany is one of growth, innovation, and resilience. Our district faces multifaceted challenges, from academic to socio-emotional facets. As our township metamorphoses, you deserve Board members with proven expertise, unwavering dedication, and a deep reservoir of knowledge. I pledge to advocate for:

Forward-thinking educational strategies.

Unwavering student safety and security.

Enhanced academic and extracurricular programs.

Prudent fiscal practices.

And most importantly, ensuring every parent’s voice resonates in our decision-making process.

A Board of Education member’s role transcends bi-monthly meetings. It’s about immersing oneself in town developments, from Town Council to community festivities. I bring to the table dedication, vast experience, and an unfaltering commitment to steer our district toward excellence. I ask you to reaffirm your trust in me as we stride ahead.

Your support means the world. Let’s continue this educational odyssey together. Thank you for believing in our shared vision!