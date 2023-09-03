Morris County School of Technology Gears Up for the Upcoming Academic Year

Monday, September 4, 2023
By Frank L. Cahill
Educators from the Morris County School of Technology in Denville readied themselves for the upcoming academic year through a three-day "Summer Institute."
MORRIS COUNTY — As the sun sets in summer, Morris County School of Technology is buzzing with activity, preparing for a fresh academic year.

In gearing up for the new term, teachers and guidance counselors recently attended the district’s acclaimed Summer Institute, an annual, teacher-led initiative now in its fifth year. This workshop is designed to spotlight innovative teaching techniques and lay the groundwork for the upcoming year, with this year’s theme centered on cultivating joy in the educational environment.

Spearheaded by Samantha Shane and the Department Chairs, this enriching three-day session delved into pertinent topics such as establishing a productive learning culture, championing equity and inclusion, crafting authentic learning experiences, integrating gaming into education, and much more. The outcome? A set of contemporary lesson plans, strengthened staff connections, and a renewed emphasis on genuine learning techniques, are all aimed at propelling students to greater heights.

Jeffrey Wierzbicki, the teacher behind the ‘Fundamentals of Food Service course, reflected, “The Summer Institute stands as an invaluable platform for collaboration and brainstorming, highlighting the incredible initiatives undertaken across MCST. This gathering unites both Career Technical Education and general subject educators, sharpening our skills collectively. Participating in the Institute enriches our ability to offer MCST students an enhanced educational journey.”

But it wasn’t all work and no play. Each day began with refreshing beverages and treats, a gracious gesture by the Parent Teacher Organization. Moreover, local businesses generously sponsored daily raffles, adding a sprinkle of excitement. Heartfelt appreciation goes out to Thatcher McGee’s, Playa Bowls, Kraves Breakfast & Lunch, Pure Barre (Denville), Blue Moon Express, Mountain Lakes Bagel, and Fully Promoted for their delightful contributions, especially the t-shirts.

As the school bell prepares to ring on September 5, the dedicated team at Morris County School of Technology eagerly awaits its students. The institution boasts a rich tapestry of full-time and shared-time academy programs. For a deeper dive into what’s on offer, click here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
