Letter to the Editor: Green Hills Plaza is an Eyesore

Dear Editor:

Where’s the Pride in Parsippany when the Green Hills Plaza on Parsippany Road remains a disgraceful eyesore? It’s bad enough half the stores that were destroyed in a fire 18 months ago remain boarded up, but the deeply rutted parking lot is not only difficult to drive on but dangerous to walk on. Nothing to be proud of here.

If anything is in the works to address any of this, they are taking their sweet time. I noticed that the awnings above the burnt-out stores were replaced, but that’s a laughable repair at this point. Hopefully, no one will fall in the parking lot. A lawsuit will be more expensive than paving.

Sally Capone

Parsippany