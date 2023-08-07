Tuesday, August 8, 2023
PHHS Boys Wrestling Team Holds Successful Car Wash Fundraiser

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Hills High School Boys Wrestling Team put down their mats and picked up sponges and buckets for a day of fun, splashes, and community engagement
PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, August 5, the spirited wrestlers of the Parsippany Hills High School Boys Wrestling Team put down their mats and picked up sponges and buckets for a day of fun, splashes, and community engagement. They are thrilled to announce that their car wash fundraiser was a tremendous success!

Every penny raised during this event will directly support the team. These funds play a pivotal role in offsetting the various costs that are integral to their season.

Celebrating their achievements and creating lasting memories is a tradition they hold dear. The funds will go towards making sure the end-of-season event is as memorable as every match they’ve had.

Every penny raised during this event will directly support the team. These funds play a pivotal role in offsetting the various costs that are integral to their season.

The team would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stopped by, whether you got your car washed or just came to show support. Your generosity ensures the team continues to thrive and achieve its very best.

The team would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stopped by, whether you got your car washed or just came to show support.
 

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
