PHHS Boys Wrestling Team Holds Successful Car Wash Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, August 5, the spirited wrestlers of the Parsippany Hills High School Boys Wrestling Team put down their mats and picked up sponges and buckets for a day of fun, splashes, and community engagement. They are thrilled to announce that their car wash fundraiser was a tremendous success!

Every penny raised during this event will directly support the team. These funds play a pivotal role in offsetting the various costs that are integral to their season. This includes:

Celebrating their achievements and creating lasting memories is a tradition they hold dear. The funds will go towards making sure the end-of-season event is as memorable as every match they’ve had.

We’d like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stopped by, whether you got your car washed or just came to show support. Your generosity ensures the team continues to thrive and achieve its very best. We look forward to seeing you on the mat.