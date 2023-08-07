Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Morris County Correctional Facility Passes NJDOC Inspection

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Morris County Correctional Facility
MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey State Department of Corrections (NJDOC), through its Office of County Services, conducted an inspection of the Morris County Correctional Facility. The authority to perform the inspection is granted by N.J.S.A. 30:1-15.

The review was conducted to determine compliance with the requirements of N.J.A.C. 10A:31, the “Manual of Standards for New Jersey Adult County Correctional Facilities.” Standards include mandates regulating Security and Control, Sanitation, Food Service, Emergencies, Protective Custody, Inmate Classification, the Inmate Work Program, Medical, Dental, and Health Services, and more.

As a result of this inspection, the Morris County Correctional Facility was found to be in full compliance with the requirements of N.J.A.C. 1OA:31. A resounding congratulations is to be shared with the entire staff of the Morris County Correctional Facility on this achievement. All are to be commended for the efforts made in preparation for this inspection and their conduct during the inspection process.

The inspectors reported during their review of the facility they found the staff was most helpful and cooperative throughout the entire inspection. Every inspector was treated in a respectful and professional manner. Sheriff James M. Gannon said, “I am so proud of our Bureau of Corrections employees. They walk the toughest beat in Morris County and always treat those incarcerated with the utmost dignity and respect.

The results of our inspection reinforce the ever-present commitment to the care of others and professionalism that exists at the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.” The correctional facility, operated under the Sheriff’s Bureau of Corrections, is also accredited by the American Correctional Association (ACA), as well as the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC).

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
