200 Club of Morris County Plans Exciting Second Annual First Responder Day

FLORHAM PARK — The 200 Club of Morris County is hosting its second annual First Responder Day on Saturday, September 23, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Emmett Park. This event brings first responders and their families together with members of surrounding communities for a day of friendly competitions among first responder departments.

Most people meet first responders on one of the worst days of their life. This is a chance to connect with them in a relaxed manner and get a better appreciation for who they are and what they do. Everyone is invited for a day of fun. There is an opportunity to cheer on the dedicated women and men serving as firefighters, police officers, OEM personnel, and EMTs in communities throughout Morris County.

There will be many competitions including corn hole and home run derby championships, and a closest-to-the-pin golf challenge. There will be fun-filled activities for kids of all ages. Everyone should come hungry and enjoy summer picnic fare and entertainment by local bands. Admission is free.