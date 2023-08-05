200 Club of Morris County Plans Exciting Second Annual First Responder Day

Saturday, August 5, 2023
Frank L. Cahill
FLORHAM PARK — The 200 Club of Morris County is hosting its second annual First Responder Day on Saturday, September 23, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Emmett Park. This event brings first responders and their families together with members of surrounding communities for a day of friendly competitions among first responder departments. 

Most people meet first responders on one of the worst days of their life. This is a chance to connect with them in a relaxed manner and get a better appreciation for who they are and what they do. Everyone is invited for a day of fun. There is an opportunity to cheer on the dedicated women and men serving as firefighters, police officers, OEM personnel, and EMTs in communities throughout Morris County.

There will be many competitions including corn hole and home run derby championships, and a closest-to-the-pin golf challenge. There will be fun-filled activities for kids of all ages. Everyone should come hungry and enjoy summer picnic fare and entertainment by local bands. Admission is free.

“It takes a special person to run toward danger at a moment’s notice. It requires compassion for others and highly specialized training. These are the people we depend upon and trust to keep our families safe,” says Dr. Robert D’Emidio, President of The 200 of Morris County. “First Responder Day is another way for our Club and local communities to show their support, by treating these incredible women and men to something special… a day to get outside, relax, and make some happy memories with their families and fellow first responders.” 

The 200 Club of Morris County is in its 52nd year of standing behind our “Local Heroes.” Learn how you can show your support not only for this event but for the thousands of public safety officers protecting and serving your Morris County communities each and every day. 

For more information contact, Dr. Robert D’Emidio at (201) 919-2536 or click here to sign up. 

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
