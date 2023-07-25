Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Six Vehicle Break-Ins and One Theft in Overnight Spree

PARSIPPANY — Several vehicle break-in incidents occurred across different areas of Parsippany in the early hours of Sunday into Monday.

Six motor vehicles were broken into in the Hunting Ridge Complex (located at the corner of Route 46 and N. Beverwyck Road), Troy Hills Village Complex (located off of Route 46 West just West of Baldwin Road), and Sagamore Road (located off of Edwards Road).

During the same time frame, a vehicle was stolen from a residence on Sagamore Place. Shockingly, the vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside. However, the authorities recovered the stolen vehicle at the Red Roof Inn on Route 46 shortly after the incident.

It’s important to note that while locking your vehicle may not completely deter determined criminals, it is a crucial step you can take to contribute to crime prevention. Stay vigilant and secure your belongings.

