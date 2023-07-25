Parsippany’s Diya Patel Honored at Scranton’s Stole Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Diya Patel participated in The University of Scranton’s Donning of the Stole Ceremony. This annual event celebrates the achievements of the class of 2023, specifically those from underrepresented backgrounds who obtained their undergraduate and graduate degrees despite facing various barriers, especially students of color.

The ceremony, led by students and assisted by Jose Sanchez, the assistant director of the University’s Cultural Centers, was held on campus as part of Scranton’s commencement activities. It honored a diverse group of students, including those who received academic and leadership awards and those pursuing careers in medicine, therapy, counseling, accounting, business analysis, forensic chemistry, and nursing.

While at Scranton, Patel earned a Bachelor of Science in political science and criminal justice with a concentration in legal studies. She was an accomplished student, making the Dean’s List and serving as a class senator for Student Government. Additionally, she actively participated in various campus organizations, including the Pre-law Society, where she interned with the University’s Office of Community Relations. She also gained valuable experience as a communication intern for the City of Scranton Mayor’s Office and as a summer intern for the Law Offices of Edward J Cuccia. Patel was also recognized with the Team Soriano 2021 Fellowship.

The University of Scranton, located in Northeastern Pennsylvania, is a Jesuit institution.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, August 2023. (Click here for the complete magazine)