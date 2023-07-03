Letter to the Editor: Thank You Musella

Dear Editor:

As if the smoke in the air was not enough to deal with, now Parsippany residents must deal with the stench of another one of Mayor Jamie Barberio’s self-serving political power plays.

Never one to play by or even care about the rules, the blundering and blubbering Barberio apparently coerced County Clerk Ann Grossi and Dee dePierro into doing his bidding by selecting pro-Barberio, but illegal appointments, to fill vacant seats on the Parsippany Republican Municipal Committee. Apparently, Barberio hoped, that by doing so, he could secure enough committee votes to become the Chairperson of the Parsippany Republican Municipal Committee.

Fortunately, Councilman Justin Musella once again had the guts to stand up to Barberio and challenge the Mayor’s illegal power grab. By doing so, Musella successfully secured a ruling from Judge Minkowitz that invalidated Barberio Grossi, and dePierro’s illegal efforts

Bob Crawford

Related

Comments

Comments