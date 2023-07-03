Fireworks Celebration Begins with a Rock Show

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Fourth of July celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 4 at Parsippany Hills High School.

The area will open at 5:00 p.m. and a Rock Show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will commence at dark.

There are no pets permitted. The rain date is Wednesday, July 5.

Plan alternate travel routes if you are not attending the event. There will be traffic delays in the area of Route 53, Park Road., Brooklawn Drive and Route 202 during this time. Everyone in attendance will proceed through a Police checkpoint prior to entry. Intoxicated persons will be DENIED entry. All BAGS & CONTAINERS are subject to inspection.

*THE FOLLOWING IS PROHIBITED:

– GLASS CONTAINERS

– ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

– PETS

– PERSONAL FIREWORKS (Even the Legal ones)

– DRONES (or other types of Aircraft)

*PARKING FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES (Proper Placards Must Be Possessed) – Limited Parking at the Tennis Courts. Access can be gained via Glencove Road. Golf carts will be present to assist with transporting people needing assistance on the hill.

*O.E.M. PERSONNEL AVAILABLE FOR ASSISTANCE:

Volunteer members of the Parsippany Office of Emergency Management wearing Hi-Visibility Lime/Green Shirts at the event available for directions & guidance.

