VSA Future to Celebrate Grand Opening

PARSIPPANY — VSA Future to celebrate the grand opening at the Galleria 10 Mall, Route 10 East, Parsippany.



VSA Future, the one-of-a-kind enrichment learning center that has served students in New

Jersey since 2015, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its new location on Saturday, April 29.



The ceremony begins at 1:00 p.m. at 2561 Route 10 East, Parsippany (Morris Plains mailing address).

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio and township council members along with Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee will be present to commemorate this new chapter for VSA Future and the many students and families who have supported VSA’s educational mission. The general public and any families interested in learning more about how their child can benefit from VSA’s active learning models are invited to attend.



Refreshments and door prizes will be available. Open House attendees will be eligible to enter an exclusive raffle with $600 in VSA savings and receive one-day-only special discounts.



Since its inception eight years ago, VSA Future has expanded its footprint virtually, teaching students in 30 states and internationally. The academic center has year-round offerings aimed at challenging students beyond their classroom experiences and preparing them to become confident world citizens. Upcoming courses for this summer include Reading Comprehension and Vocabulary and Scholastic Writing Award Preparation.



“We’re beyond thrilled to invite the public to our grand opening and begin a new chapter in VSA Future’s mission to engage and motivate students with a growth mindset,” said Director Dr. Julia Guo. “Opening our Parsippany location means we can offer in-person educational opportunities that have the socialization benefits much needed to prevent learning loss in young students. Our in-person courses will bear the trademarks of the VSA classroom: small class sizes and individualized feedback, interactive learning, and a rigorous, custom-designed curriculum.”



Following the ribbon-cutting celebration, VSA Future’s grand opening will also include an open house, featuring VSA directors and teachers who will discuss VSA’s ongoing and upcoming classes, including its 2023 Fun & Learning Summer Camp program.



The summer camp program will take full advantage of VSA Future’s new location.



Students participating in the active and engaging day camp program, which runs from June 26 to September 1, will take part in everything from intensive academics and Public Speaking to Outdoor Oasis, Mad Science, Global Speaker Series, Arts and Crafts, and so much more.



VSA Future is now conveniently located in the same building as the new children’s amusement center Huckleberry, its partner for the 2023 Fun & Learning Summer Camp program. With cutting-edge gaming technology and years-long expertise in the arena of family entertainment, Huckleberry offers a safe and stimulating environment for campers of all ages to learn and have fun. With over 15,000 square feet, Huckleberry boasts indoor and outdoor play areas, VR games, and more. Regularly sanitized equipment and state-of-the-art video surveillance ensure campers have a safe and exciting place to play.



“Here at Huckleberry, we’re excited to work with VSA to offer our summer campers a space for play and exploration,” said Steve Song, the founder of Huckleberry.



VSA Future is located at 2561 Route 10 East in Parsippany (Morris Plains). You can reach VSA by phone at (973) 951-9600 or online at vsafuture.com.