Two Parsippany Men Arrested For Conspiracy and Larceny

PARSIPPANY — Two men from Parsippany are accused of trying to steal $109,000 from an elderly Yarmouth, Massachusetts, woman in a computer virus scam.

Yarmouth police said it started on Friday, March 24, when the 78-year-old woman called a tech support number about a problem with her computer.

Investigators said Nikit Yadav, 22, and Raj Vipul Patel, 21 demanded money to remove “unwanted items from her computer.”

When the two men went to her house Monday evening to collect the money, they were arrested, police said.

The men are charged with conspiracy and larceny over $1,200 by false pretense.

According to police, they were held overnight at the Yarmouth Police Department before being transferred to court for arraignment on Wednesday.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about Yadav and Patel is asked to contact Yarmouth police at (508) 775-0445.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Related

Comments

Comments