Troop 72: Serves Parsippany in Many Ways

PARSIPPANY — Scouts BSA is an amazing way for kids and teenagers to learn skills for the real world, like responsibility, cooking, interview skills, organizational skills, outdoor survival skills, and much more. Luckily Parsippany has had its troop in town for almost 70 years, Troop 72. The troop welcomes both boys and girls from Parsippany and surrounding towns. Troop 72 has helped serve our town in many ways, like trash clean-ups, food drives, and, most recently, working with Liquid Church to pack meals for Rise Against Hunger.



Along with the life skills that you learn, you also earn merit badges. Merit badges are awards earned by youth in the troop based on activities within the study area by completing a list of periodically updated requirements. Some of the different merit badges you can earn are Communications, Citizenship in Society, Citizenship in the Community, Cooking, Fingerprinting, Rifle Shooting, Art, Photography, Genealogy, and a lot more. When you complete the merit badge that you have chosen, you earn the badge at your troops’ next Court of Honor. A Court of Honor is a ceremony where the scouts in the troop earn the ranks that they have finished, any merit badge that they have finished, and any other award that they might have earned. There are seven ranks in the Scouts BSA. The first is Scout Rank and the seventh is Eagle Rank.



There are so many amazing parts to scouts, so I could not choose just one thing that is my favorite part of Scouts BSA, but I narrowed it down to my three favorite parts of Scouts BSA are the memories you make, the skills that you learn, and the friends that you make.



Parsippany’s own Troop 72 will have an open house on April 12, 2023. We will have a lot of activities that will show you just a little bit of all the amazing things you do in Scouts BSA. The open house will be in the back of All Saints Academy in the Cafeteria at 7:00 p.m.







