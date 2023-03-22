Video: Parsippany–Troy Township Council Meeting – March 21, 2023

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany–Troy Township Council Meeting – March 21, 2023.

Regular Township Council Meetings will commence at 7:00 p.m. All meetings will be held on Tuesday evenings. Council meetings are held at Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard. Formal action may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings.

Any individual who is a qualified disabled person under the Americans with Disabilities Act may request auxiliary aids such as a sign interpreter or a tape recorder to be used for a meeting. Auxiliary aids must be requested at least 72 hours before the meeting date. Please call (973) 263-4351 to request auxiliary aid.

Mayor and Council

Mayor James R Barberio

Council President Loretta Gragnani

Council Vice-President Michael J. dePierro

Councilman Paul Carifi Jr.

Councilman Frank Neglia

Councilman Justin Musella

Agenda subject to change without notice

Although the information on this site is believed to be reliable, online postings of meeting agendas are not considered official copies.

