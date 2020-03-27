Rozynski Entered Guilty Plea to One Count of First Degree Possession

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Morris County Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller announce the sentencing of Samuel J. Rozynski, Sparta, following a long-term drug investigation in Morris, Sussex, and Bergen counties. (Click here for related article)

On March 2, Rozynski entered a guilty plea to one count of first degree Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, one count of first degree Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, one count of Second Degree Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity (Money Laundering), and one count of Second Degree Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana. Rozynski also forfeited his interest in $329,000 seized in connection with his arrest, which were proceeds from narcotics sales.

On Friday, March 27, the Honorable David H. Ironson, J.S.C. sentenced Rozynski to five years in New Jersey State Prison with 24 months of parole ineligibility on the Possession With Intent to Distribute Count, and three concurrent terms of five years in prison on the remaining counts.

This investigation culminated with Rozynski’s arrest on January 29, when law enforcement officers from multiple agencies executed three search warrants in Parsippany, Sparta, and Cliffside Park. As a result, approximately 350 grams of cocaine, thirty-seven pounds of marijuana, numerous firearms, and over $300,000 in suspected drug distribution proceeds were seized by law enforcement.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Detective Daniel Cicala was the lead investigator. Assistant Prosecutor Erin Callahan represented the State at sentencing.

Prosecutor Knapp said “The cooperation of all agencies involved in this investigation and prosecution has been consistently of the highest magnitude. We greatly appreciate the dedication of our law enforcement partners continuing our efforts to reduce the supply of illicit drugs.”

Prosecutor Knapp, Acting Chief Kimker, and Chief Miller would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance and commitment to this long-term investigation: Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Division, Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, Hopatcong Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Cliffside Park Police Department, Little Falls Police Department, Sparta Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the New Jersey State Police.

Comments

Comments