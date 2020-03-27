Pet Valu Updates Store Hours

PARSIPPANY — Pet Valu, a specialty retailer of premium pet food, treats and supplies, takes classification as an essential retailer seriously and is committed to being open for devoted pet lover customers. To support this mission, Pet Valu has announced temporary changes to store operations to limit the physical interactions between associates and customers, as well as ensure the continued safe operation of all stores.

Pet Valu is located at 3053 Route 46 East, Morris Hills Shopping Center, Parsippany. They can be reached by calling (973) 794-3545.

To ensure the community’s safety, Pet Valu stores have implemented the following:

Limiting the number of customers that can enter the store at any time to two (for safe social distancing).

Call-ahead ordering for customers is now available. Customers can call their store to place their order by phone, and it will be ready for pick-up.

Updating hours of operation to 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to allow associates time to re-stock and sanitize stores (store hours may vary, so customers should call their local store for more information).

Currently not accepting returns and extending the return policy period. Customers as being asked to keep the item(s) intended for return and associated receipt(s) until further notice.

All customers are asked to have a list or photos of supplies ready, so that associates can help retrieve products. Customers will be directed to wait at the sanitized checkout counter to complete all in-store transactions (using debit or credit is preferred at checkout, whenever possible).

Temporarily closing all self-serve dog wash stations and grooming salons.

Cancelling all local events and postponing the annual April charitable event, Pet Appreciation Month and National Adoption Weekend, supporting local animal shelters and rescues.

In addition to these store updates, home delivery is available through Pet Valu’s sister company, Pet Supermarket. Brands including Performatrin, Performatrin Ultra, Fresh 4 Life, Head to Tail and others are available for delivery. Additionally, customers can still earn Pet Points Plus rewards with purchases made on PetSupermarket.com and are asked to save receipts and confirmation emails for future credits to accounts.

“We believe taking these actions offer the best solutions for balancing our three main priorities: safety of our associates and devoted pet lover customers, servicing the essential needs of pets and maintaining a clean and sanitized work environment,” stated Richard Maltsbarger, president and CEO of Pet Valu. “I want to thank all of our associates and customers for working together through this difficult time to find the best ways possible to continue to care for the pets we all love.”

