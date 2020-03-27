Murphy Announces New Website for Reporting or Donating PPE Inventory

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy today announced a new state website for reporting personal protective equipment (PPE).

In accordance with Executive Order No. 109, any business, non-hospital health care facility, or institution of higher learning in possession of PPE, ventilators, respirators, or anesthesia machines must submit that information to the State by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27. The website created today also gives these entities the ability to donate PPE.

“We have a critical need in New Jersey for personal protective equipment,” said Governor Murphy. “Our hospitals, health care workers, and first responders on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 can only be successful with access to these essential supplies.”

To submit information related to PPE, please click here.

