An important message from the Fire Chiefs of the Fire Departments

PARSIPPANY — Please help keep our Parsippany Firefighters safe.

If you or any one in your household or place of business are experiencing flu-like symptoms or under mandatory or self- imposed quarantine due to a confirmed or possible COVID-19 exposure, please notify the 911 dispatcher when you call in an emergency.

We also ask that you please place a sign on your main entry door to alert responders to “TAKE INFECTION PREVENTION PRECAUTIONS”.

We need to protect our personnel so they will be able to continue to meet the needs of the community. We have been monitoring the situation and have put in place modified response protocols.

Our members have been given training on proper measures and equipment to protect them. When called for assistance we will interview the resident upon arrival and may wear a higher level or protective equipment during the emergency response, to limit everyone’s potential exposure. Please do not be alarmed.

Other fire departments throughout the country have been quarantined after responding to homes and were not alerted. Those firefighters are now unable to help anyone for at least 14 days. We intend to do everything we can to insure we are able to continue to provide services to our community throughout this pandemic emergency.

We will continue to monitor the situation and make any modifications we deem necessary. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

