PARSIPPANY — Due to the recent COVID-19 announcements of NJ Governor Murphy concerning NJ business and large gatherings, the Morris County Lodge is cancelling our March Member meeting – previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 25.

April’s meeting is tentatively scheduled for April 22. Sons of Italy will monitor the COVID-19 updates regularly to determine if this meeting can happen. Please refer to our facebook page for updates.

Lou Amato

President

Sons of Italy Lodge 2561

Comments

Comments