Letter to the editor: Cub Scout Pack 142 thanks three very special people

Dear Editor,

Cub Scout Pack 142 of Parsippany would like to thank three very special people. The first person we would like to thank is Ms. Michele Hoffman, principal of Littleton Elementary School. Every year Ms. Hoffman opens her school doors to Pack 142 for our activities and events. Most recently, we held our annual Pinewood Derby on January 24, 2020. Not only does Ms. Hoffman open her doors to us, but she also participates. She comes back to school on Thursday evening before our big race to choose her favorite cars. Then, she returns Friday evening to present awards to those lucky winners. She and her staff, especially Mr. Rosario and Mrs. DePugh, are also incredibly supportive and kind.

Shortly after becoming our new mayor, I approached Mr. Soriano to ask if he would like to attend out Pinewood Derby and help us kick off our races. Not only did he agree to attend, but he seemed quite enthusiastic about the idea! Mayor Soriano arrived shortly before our first race and stayed the entire evening! We learned that he himself was an Eagle Scout and has many fond memories of the Pinewood Derbies that he entered as a child. Like Ms. Hoffman, Mayor Soriano chooses one car based on design. He then presents an award to that lucky scout or sibling as well. This was Mayor Soriano’s third year participating in our Pinewood Derby.

Finally, we would like to thank Mr. Frank Cahill. Like Mayor Soriano, Mr. Cahill has attended many of our events and is a huge supporter of the Scouting program. Mr. Cahill seems to be genuinely interested in a child’s success whether it be through scouting, the Kiwanis Club, or other child-centered programs.

Without the support of people from our community like those named above our program could not be what it is today!

Yours in scouting,

Stephanie Lynch

Cub Scout Pack 142

Committee Chair

