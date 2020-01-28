Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills MLK Day of Service Project

PARSIPPANY — One of the Seven Grand Initiatives of the 2018-2020 General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Administration is for 1000 Clubs to do a service project on Martin Luther King Day.

On January 21, 2019 789 projects were completed by various GFWC clubs nationwide including our local club in Parsippany.

This year on January 20, 2020 twelve club members from the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills came together once again for service. This year we decided to complete several smaller projects in a club Day of Service: 100 Vial of Life Packets were assembled which will be distributed at a forthcoming event in the Parsippany Community Center. Gift Bags were assembled which will be delivered to the Lyons VA Hospital for distribution to the women in the Trauma Unit. Our final project was to make 375 bookmarks with information about Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for distribution to our local library. These bookmarks are always welcome by the library patrons.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC, which is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service.

For more information call Marilyn at (973) 539-3703, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com or click here.

Photos courtesy of Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Photo 1 Making Bookmarks Teri Wohld, Ginny Scala, Betty Lagitch, Bernadette Cicchino

Photo 2 Gift Bags: Diana Freidinger, Bernadette Cicchino, Cathy Haney, Betty Lagitch, Lorraine Steinsberger, Lois Preis White

Photo 3 Vial of Life: Janice Carrubba, Cathy Cerbo, Diana Freidinger, Cathy Haney, Bernadette Cicchino, Teri Wohld, Lois Preis White

