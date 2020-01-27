Hailey Budney named to Dean’s List at Cumberlands

PARSIPPANY — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

Congratulations to Hailey Budney of Lake Hiawatha on making the Dean’s List for Fall 2019! Hailey is a graduate of Parsippany High School Class of 2019.

University of the Cumberlands is the largest and most affordable private university in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

