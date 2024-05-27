Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Rainbow Lakes Celebrates Annual Memorial Day Parade

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Members of the Rainbow Lakes Fire Department

PARSIPPANY — Saturday provided ideal weather conditions for the Rainbow Lakes Annual Memorial Day Parade. The perfect weather added to the event’s atmosphere, fully allowing participants and spectators to enjoy the commemorative occasion.

The parade route commenced at the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Firehouse and extended through the streets of Rainbow Lakes, culminating at Rainbow Park. At Rainbow Park, a solemn memorial service was conducted, honoring and remembering those who have sacrificed in service to their country. The parade and subsequent service provided a meaningful tribute to the significance of Memorial Day.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Justin Musella, Councilman Frank Neglia, Councilman Matt McGraft, and Councilwoman Judy Hernandez participated in the parade. Their presence demonstrated their deep commitment to serving the community and supporting the Memorial Day commemoration. As they marched with pride and dedication, their involvement further emphasized their invaluable contributions to the community and their respect for the traditions upheld by the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.

The CúChullain Pipe Band, Parsippany’s hometown Pipe Band, notably contributed to the Memorial Day parade. With their unwavering dedication to preserving and propagating traditional Celtic music, the band showcased their talent and added a vibrant and cultural element to the procession. Their participation in the parade honored the spirit of the occasion and further highlighted the diverse musical traditions present within the community.

Parsippany Police Department
Parsippany Rescue and Recovery
Nicolas Limanov, Sergeant of Arms, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery
Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance
Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance
Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department
Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 6
Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department District 2
Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire Department District 1
Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire District 2 Chief
Parsippany Office of Emergency Management
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
