End of an Era: Bob Iracane Steps Down from Parsippany Zoning Board

PARSIPPANY — At the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 21, Robert Iracane, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment, announced his resignation. Iracane has been a member of the Board for 35 years, serving as chairman for the last 25 years.

Wednesday, May 22, was his last meeting overseeing the board.

Iracane is moving out of town after 53 years living in Parsippany with his wife, Elinor. The Iracanes have been married for 54 years.

Bob was toasted by former Council President Michael J. dePierro and Joseph O’Neill, an attorney who often appears before the BoA.

He was honored with a plaque from the Board of Adjustment members, presented to him by fellow member Davey Lane Willans.

Mayor James R. Barberio also presented Bob with a proclamation recognizing his years of service to Parsippany and his volunteerism.

Mayor Barberio also presented Bob with a Key to the City of Parsippany.

Parsippany resident Stephanie Silbiger said, “What a true dedication to local city service! And a lovely tribute to Bob. Well done!” Former Councilwoman Loretta Gragnani remarked, “Congratulations, Bob, enjoy your retirement.”

“Bob did a great job over the years. He was an asset to the Town and the Board. I’m sorry I missed the presentation. He deserved the honor,” said Parsippany Attorney Bob Garofalo Sr.