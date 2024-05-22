Community Service Gets a Boost with New Woman’s Club Members

PARSIPPANY — Ginny Scala, Co-Chair for Membership, welcomed new members Nancy Choffo, Karen Landrigan, and Addie Burke Rufino on Monday, May 20, at the Elks Lodge on Parsippany Road during the Installation/Salad Supper for the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Nancy, Karen, and Addie have already shown their commitment to the group by participating in several projects and activities that benefit the community. The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is thrilled to welcome these three women into their growing group of enthusiastic volunteers, united in fellowship and service to promote projects that generate positive outcomes in education, culture, and civic betterment of the community.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country and state.



These organizations provide opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. General Meetings are held on the fourth Monday from September through April at 7:00 p.m.



Those interested in attending the next General Meeting to learn more about the club can call Ginny at (973) 887-0336, visit the website at parsippanywomansclub.org, email the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.